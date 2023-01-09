Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.1% Upside

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor with ticker code (AQN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.1%. The day 50 moving average is 8.15 and the 200 day MA is 12.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,914m. Find out more information at: https://algonquinpower.com

The potential market cap would be $7,816m based on the market concensus.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.