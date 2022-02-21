Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor with ticker code (AQN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.07 and the 200 day moving average is 14.84. The market cap for the company is $9,384m. Company Website: https://algonquinpower.com

The potential market cap would be $11,522m based on the market concensus.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 306,000 electric connections; 371,000 natural gas connections; and 409,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.