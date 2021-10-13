Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor found using ticker (AQN) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 19 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 17.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day MA is 15.21 and the 200 day MA is 15.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,134m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://algonquinpower.com

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 306,000 electric connections; 371,000 natural gas connections; and 409,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.