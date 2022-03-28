Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor found using ticker (AQN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15.5 calculating the mean target price we have 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.39 while the 200 day moving average is 14.76. The market cap for the company is $10,408m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://algonquinpower.com

The potential market cap would be $11,588m based on the market concensus.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. As of December 31, 2021, it serves approximately 307,000 electric connections; 373,000 natural gas connections; and 413,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.