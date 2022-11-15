Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC 27.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:ALFA) now has a potential upside of 27.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 215 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC share price of 155 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.9%. Trading has ranged between 128 (52 week low) and 221 (52 week high) with an average of 251,977 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £457,086,165.



Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC is a company, which provides software solutions and consultancy services to the global auto and equipment and asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its cloud hosting services provides customized automated task scheduling with monitoring and alerting; disaster recovery leveraging managed services with annual test; automated database backup and on-request copying of data between environments; 24/7 threat monitoring and annual penetration testing; and others. The Company operates in approximately 26 countries and is located in Europe, Australasia and North America.







