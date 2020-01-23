Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with ticker code (ALXN) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 172 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 145.11. Now with the previous closing price of 113.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The 50 day MA is 110.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 109.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,652m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alexion.com

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops ALXN1840 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products; collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases, as well as with Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc. to advance the development of CAEL-101 for light chain amyloidosis; agreement with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. to co-develop and commercialize therapy for mitochondrial diseases; and a partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.