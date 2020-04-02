Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.1% Upside

Alexion Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ALXN) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 141.05. With the stocks previous close at 89.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 90.88 and the 200 day MA is 102.54. The company has a market cap of $19,973m. Find out more information at: http://www.alexion.com

Alexion Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops ALXN1840 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products; collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases, as well as with Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences to advance the development of CAEL-101 for light chain amyloidosis; agreement with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. to co-develop and commercialize therapy for mitochondrial diseases; and a partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

