Alexco Resource Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Alexco Resource Corp found using ticker (AXU) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.57 and 1.71 calculating the average target price we see 2.65. Now with the previous closing price of 2.77 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 2.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.32. The market cap for the company is $390m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alexcoresource.com

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

