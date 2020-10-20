Alexco Resource Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Alexco Resource Corp found using ticker (AXU) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.57 and 1.71 with the average target price sitting at 2.64. Now with the previous closing price of 2.7 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.35. The company has a market cap of $359m. Company Website: http://www.alexcoresource.com

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

