Alexco Resource Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.4% Upside

Alexco Resource Corp with ticker code (AXU) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.25 and 2.56 and has a mean target at 3.31. With the stocks previous close at 1.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 99.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.81 while the 200 day moving average is 2.43. The market cap for the company is $259m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alexcoresource.com

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.