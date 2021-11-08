Alexco Resource Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.0% Upside

Alexco Resource Corp found using ticker (AXU) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.29 and 2.57 with a mean TP of 3.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 82.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.67 while the 200 day moving average is 2.2. The market cap for the company is $297m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alexcoresource.com

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.