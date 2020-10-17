Alexandria Real Estate Equities – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Alexandria Real Estate Equities with ticker code (ARE) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 204 and 169 and has a mean target at 188.15. With the stocks previous close at 161.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 163.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 160.06. The market cap for the company is $20,399m. Find out more information at: http://www.are.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust (“REIT”), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet (“SF”). The asset base in North America includes 28.8 million RSF of operating properties and 2.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 6.6 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 5.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

