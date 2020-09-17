Alexander’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Alexander’s with ticker code (ALX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 280 and 280 and has a mean target at 280. Given that the stocks previous close was at 259.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 259.49 and the 200 day MA is 265.55. The company has a market cap of $1,355m. Company Website: http://www.alx-inc.com

Alexander’s is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

