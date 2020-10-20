Alexander’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Don't Miss
20th October 2020

Alexander’s with ticker code (ALX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 280 and 280 calculating the average target price we see 280. With the stocks previous close at 243.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day MA is 252.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 259.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,232m. Find out more information at: http://www.alx-inc.com

Alexander’s is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

