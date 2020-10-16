Alexander’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Alexander’s with ticker code (ALX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 280 and 280 and has a mean target at 280. With the stocks previous close at 244.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 253.73 and the 200 day MA is 260.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,266m. Company Website: http://www.alx-inc.com

Alexander’s is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn