Alexander’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Alexander’s with ticker code (ALX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 280 and 280 and has a mean target at 280. Given that the stocks previous close was at 245.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 250.32 and the 200 day moving average is 258.71. The market cap for the company is $1,255m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alx-inc.com

Alexander’s is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

