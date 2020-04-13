Alerus Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Alerus Financial Corporation found using ticker (ALRS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 17.67. Now with the previous closing price of 17.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The 50 day MA is 17.56 while the 200 day moving average is 20.79. The company has a market cap of $298m. Find out more information at: http://www.alerus.com

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company also provides services for professionals, small businesses, agriculture sector, and non-profits and foundations. In addition, it offers home equity and lines of credit, and mortgage and refinancing services. Further, the company provides IRAs, employer-sponsored plans, 401k rollover, and employee stock ownership plans; and retirement planning, and retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it offers financial and estate planning, education funding, trust and fiduciary, philanthropic giving, and investment management services, as well as retirement plans and IRA rollovers; and private banking services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is based in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

