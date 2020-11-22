Alerus Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.8% Downside

Alerus Financial Corporation with ticker code (ALRS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 23 with a mean TP of 23.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.69 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.8%. The 50 day MA is 22.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $425m. Find out more information at: http://www.alerus.com

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; and installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services; and wealth management services, such as financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.