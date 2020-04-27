Aldeyra Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 986.1% Upside

Aldeyra Therapeutics found using ticker (ALDX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 29. With the stocks previous close at 2.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 986.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.42 and the 200 day MA is 4.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $77m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aldeyra.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated ocular and systemic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is reproxalap, an ophthalmic solution, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dry eye diseases and allergic conjunctivitis. It also develops ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor which is in phase 3 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, a sight-threatening retinal disease. The company’s portfolio also consists of ADX-1612, a small molecule heat shock protein 90 (Hsp90) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphoproliferative diseases; and reactive aldehyde species that are pro-inflammatory (RASP) scavengers, such as ADX-629 for treating autoimmune diseases, as well as ADX-103 for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn