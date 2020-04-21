Aldeyra Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 896.6% Upside

Aldeyra Therapeutics with ticker code (ALDX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 24 with a mean TP of 29. Now with the previous closing price of 2.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 896.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.57 while the 200 day moving average is 4.89. The market cap for the company is $82m. Company Website: http://www.aldeyra.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated ocular and systemic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is reproxalap, an ophthalmic solution, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of dry eye diseases, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson syndrome. Its portfolio also consists of ADX-1612, a small molecule heat shock protein 90 (Hsp90) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphoproliferative inflammatory diseases; and reactive aldehyde species that are pro-inflammatory (RASP) scavengers, such as ADX-629 for treating autoimmune diseases, as well as ADX-103 for the treatment of retinal diseases. In addition, the company develops ADX-2191, an intravitreal dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, a sight-threatening retinal disease; and ADX-1615, which inhibits Hsp90 for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a partnership with Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company to develop RASP for systemic inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn