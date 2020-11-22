Aldeyra Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 305.9% Upside

Aldeyra Therapeutics found using ticker (ALDX) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 15 with a mean TP of 27.44. Now with the previous closing price of 6.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 305.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.96 and the 200 day MA is 5.98. The company has a market cap of $262m. Company Website: http://www.aldeyra.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated ocular and systemic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is reproxalap, an ophthalmic solution, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dry eye diseases and allergic conjunctivitis. It also develops ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor which is in phase 3 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, a sight-threatening retinal disease. The company’s portfolio also consists of ADX-1612, a small molecule heat shock protein 90 (Hsp90) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphoproliferative diseases; and reactive aldehyde species that are pro-inflammatory (RASP) scavengers, such as ADX-629 for treating autoimmune diseases, as well as ADX-103 for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.