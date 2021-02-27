Twitter
Aldeyra Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 106.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Aldeyra Therapeutics with ticker code (ALDX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 25.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 106.8%. The 50 day MA is 11.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.12. The market cap for the company is $534m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aldeyra.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated ocular and systemic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is reproxalap, an ophthalmic solution, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dry eye diseases and allergic conjunctivitis. It also develops ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor which is in phase 3 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, a sight-threatening retinal disease. The company’s portfolio also consists of ADX-1612, a small molecule heat shock protein 90 (Hsp90) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphoproliferative diseases; and reactive aldehyde species that are pro-inflammatory (RASP) scavengers, such as ADX-629 for treating autoimmune diseases, as well as ADX-103 for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

