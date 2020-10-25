Alcoa Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Alcoa Corporation found using ticker (AA) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $18.00 and $11. calculating the mean target price we have $14.32. Now with the previous closing price of $13.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day MA is $12.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2,582m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alcoa.com

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products. The company is also involved in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and the production of aluminum sheets primarily sold directly to customers in the packaging market for the production of aluminum cans. In addition, it owns hydro and coal generation assets that produce and sell electricity to the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

