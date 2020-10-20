Alcoa Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Alcoa Corporation with ticker code (AA) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $18.00 and $11. with the average target price sitting at $14.32. With the stocks previous close at $12.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and the 200 day moving average is $11.38. The market cap for the company is $2,421m. Find out more information at: http://www.alcoa.com

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products. The company is also involved in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and the production of aluminum sheets primarily sold directly to customers in the packaging market for the production of aluminum cans. In addition, it owns hydro and coal generation assets that produce and sell electricity to the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn