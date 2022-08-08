Alcoa Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Alcoa Corporation found using ticker (AA) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $80.00 and $45. calculating the mean target price we have $60.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at $47.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $50.29 and the 200 day MA is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $8,910m. Find out more information at: https://www.alcoa.com

The potential market cap would be $11,241m based on the market concensus.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.