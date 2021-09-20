Alcoa Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Alcoa Corporation found using ticker (AA) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $58.00 and $45. with a mean TP of $49.94. With the stocks previous close at $49.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to $37.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alcoa.com

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets; and flat-rolled aluminum sheets to customers that produce beverage and food cans. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that produce and sell electricity to the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.