Alcoa Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Alcoa Corporation found using ticker (AA) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $60.00 and $35. with the average target price sitting at $46.55. With the stocks previous close at $47.37 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to $57.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,371m. Company Website: https://www.alcoa.com

The potential market cap would be $8,226m based on the market concensus.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.