Alcoa Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

Alcoa Corporation found using ticker (AA) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $98.00 and $55. calculating the average target price we see $81.33. With the stocks previous close at $82.44 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The day 50 moving average is $69.99 and the 200 day MA is $51.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,265m. Find out more information at: https://www.alcoa.com

The potential market cap would be $16,046m based on the market concensus.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.