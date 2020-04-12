Albireo Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 211.0% Upside

Albireo Pharma found using ticker (ALBO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 32 and has a mean target at 51. With the stocks previous close at 16.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 211.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.12 and the 200 day MA is 20.74. The market cap for the company is $256m. Company Website: http://www.albireopharma.com

Albireo Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of bile acid malabsorption. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn