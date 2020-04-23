Albireo Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 193.6% Upside

Albireo Pharma with ticker code (ALBO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 32 and has a mean target at 51.17. Now with the previous closing price of 17.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 193.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.97 while the 200 day moving average is 20.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $282m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.albireopharma.com

Albireo Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn