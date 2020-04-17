Albireo Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 180.7% Upside

Albireo Pharma found using ticker (ALBO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 51. With the stocks previous close at 18.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 180.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.56 and the 200 day MA is 20.62. The market cap for the company is $266m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.albireopharma.com

Albireo Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of bile acid malabsorption. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

