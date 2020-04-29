Albireo Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 139.1% Upside

Albireo Pharma with ticker code (ALBO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 139.1%. The day 50 moving average is 16.77 and the 200 day MA is 20.7. The company has a market cap of $319m. Company Website: http://www.albireopharma.com

Albireo Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

