Albireo Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.9% Upside

Albireo Pharma found using ticker (ALBO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 68.57. Now with the previous closing price of 35.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 93.9%. The day 50 moving average is 34.35 while the 200 day moving average is 29.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $666m. Company Website: http://www.albireopharma.com

Albireo Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.