Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Albany International Corporatio found using ticker (AIN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 63.2. Now with the previous closing price of 52.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.66. The company has a market cap of $1,680m. Company Website: http://www.albint.com

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts. It also provides customized and consumable fabrics that are used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, tannery, and textile industries. This segment sells its products directly to end-user customers. The AEC segment designs, develops, and manufactures composite structures primarily to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The company operates in the United States, Switzerland, France, Brazil, China, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

