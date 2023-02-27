Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Albany International Corporatio with ticker code (AIN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 100.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 102.2 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 104.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 91.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,152m. Company Website: https://www.albint.com

The potential market cap would be $3,091m based on the market concensus.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts used in the manufacture of nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.