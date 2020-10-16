Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Albany International Corporatio found using ticker (AIN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 57 and has a mean target at 62.83. With the stocks previous close at 55.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 52.13 and the 200 day moving average is 52.91. The company has a market cap of $1,781m. Find out more information at: http://www.albint.com

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts. It also provides customized and consumable fabrics that are used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, tannery, and textile industries. This segment sells its products directly to end-user customers. The AEC segment designs, develops, and manufactures composite structures primarily to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The company operates in the United States, Switzerland, France, Brazil, China, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

