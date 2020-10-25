Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Albany International Corporatio with ticker code (AIN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 62.83. Now with the previous closing price of 55.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day MA is 52.58 while the 200 day moving average is 53.4. The company has a market cap of $1,759m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.albint.com

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts. It also provides customized and consumable fabrics that are used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, tannery, and textile industries. This segment sells its products directly to end-user customers. The AEC segment designs, develops, and manufactures composite structures primarily to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The company operates in the United States, Switzerland, France, Brazil, China, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn