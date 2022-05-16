Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Albany International Corporatio found using ticker (AIN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 105 and 86 and has a mean target at 93. With the stocks previous close at 79.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day MA is 82.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 83.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,575m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.albint.com

The potential market cap would be $3,023m based on the market concensus.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts used in the manufacture of nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.