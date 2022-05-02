Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Albany International Corporatio with ticker code (AIN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 86 with a mean TP of 93. Now with the previous closing price of 80.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day MA is 84.19 and the 200 day MA is 83.21. The market cap for the company is $2,464m. Visit the company website at: https://www.albint.com

The potential market cap would be $2,852m based on the market concensus.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts used in the manufacture of nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.