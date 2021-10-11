Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Albany International Corporatio with ticker code (AIN) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 84 and has a mean target at 91.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The day 50 moving average is 78.32 and the 200 day moving average is 83.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,629m. Company Website: http://www.albint.com

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts. It also provides supplies engineered fabrics that are used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, tannery, and textile industries. This segment sells its products directly to end-user customers. The AEC segment designs, develops, and manufactures composite structures primarily to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The company operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.