Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Albany International Corporatio with ticker code (AIN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 110 and 80 and has a mean target at 94.17. Now with the previous closing price of 84.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 86.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,705m. Company Website: https://www.albint.com

The potential market cap would be $3,013m based on the market concensus.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts used in the manufacture of nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.