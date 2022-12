Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Albany International Corporatio with ticker code (AIN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 80 with a mean TP of 94.5. With the stocks previous close at 99.61 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 95.92 while the 200 day moving average is 86.95. The market cap for the company is $3,071m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.albint.com

The potential market cap would be $2,913m based on the market concensus.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts used in the manufacture of nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.