Albany International Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Albany International Corporatio with ticker code (AIN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 110 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 94.5. Now with the previous closing price of 99.48 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.43 while the 200 day moving average is 87.84. The company has a market cap of $3,151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.albint.com

The potential market cap would be $2,994m based on the market concensus.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts used in the manufacture of nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, and internationally. Albany International Corp. was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

