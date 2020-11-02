Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 43 with a mean TP of 50.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.52 and the 200 day MA is 35.99. The market cap for the company is $4,685m. Company Website: http://www.alaskaair.com
Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.