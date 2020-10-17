Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 49.19. With the stocks previous close at 38.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.96 while the 200 day moving average is 35.15. The market cap for the company is $4,753m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alaskaair.com

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

