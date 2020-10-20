Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 49.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,894m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alaskaair.com

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn