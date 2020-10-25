Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 49.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The day 50 moving average is 38.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.78. The market cap for the company is $5,140m. Find out more information at: http://www.alaskaair.com

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

