Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.0% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 63. Now with the previous closing price of 39.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 58.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.51 and the 200 day moving average is 48.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,201m. Company Website: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,217m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.