Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 67 and has a mean target at 77.93. Now with the previous closing price of 52.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.14 and the 200 day moving average is 61.98. The market cap for the company is $6,609m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alaskaair.com

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

15 November 2021

