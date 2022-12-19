Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.0% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 61.67. Now with the previous closing price of 43.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.46 while the 200 day moving average is 46.44. The company has a market cap of $5,609m. Company Website: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $7,910m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.